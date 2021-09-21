When he died in 2017, Tom Petty had achieved success, amassing dozens of hits and performing sold out shows for four decades.
Minnesota band Free Fallin’ celebrates Petty when they perform on the John Chalberg stage on Saturday Oct. 2. The 7 p.m. concert is part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s 2021-22 Cultural Arts Series.
Free Fallin features all the best hits of Tom Petty. Its 2018 “Broken Hearted Tour” played more than 90 shows in 15 states, and included an invitation to play for Tom Petty’s “Birthday Weekend” in his hometown of Gainesville, Florida, where thousands of people from all over the world gathered to celebrate his music.
Portraying Petty on stage is Tom Brademeyer, a Minnesota resident. “I’ve been listening to his music since I was 13,” Brademeyer said. The lead singer and guitarist points to the 1989 album ‘Full Moon Fever,’ a solo Petty record that he did without his longtime band, the Heartbreakers. “That’s pretty much the record I discovered him with,” Brademeyer noted.
Brademeyer admires the lyrical content of Petty’s compositions. “You can connect it to your own life,” the musician assured.
The rest of Free Fallin’ is made up of Karl Swartz, lead guitarist, bassist Russ Lund, keyboardist Dale Peterson and guitarist/keyboardist Craig Wolke.
Tickets for Free Fallin’ are available from the CLC box office at 218-855-8199 or online at www.clcperformingarts.com. Patrons are recommended to review the COVID-19 policies in effect for the concert on the same website.
