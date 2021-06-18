Free classes are being offerred at the Jaques Art Center in Aitkin this summer. Classes are open to young artists but young-at-heart artists are also invited to participate.
On Saturday, June 19, from 10-11:30 a.m., Duane Barnhart will teach the art of “Cartooning Basics” - how to create your own cartoons. Barnhart will teach the techniques used by professional cartoonists. He is a cartoonist and author, illustrator of “Cartooning Basics.”
You’ll draw along and create cartoon human, animal and maybe an alien or two. He has taught thousands the secret to creating cartoon characters of their own making. The class includes all supplies needed. Space is limited to 15 so call and reserve your spot today. It’s recommended for ages 8 and up.
Other Saturday morning free classes at the Jaques will be on July 17, “Palette Knife Painting” with Jan Hasselius and “The Color Wheel” on Aug. 21, taught by Linda Causton.
See the Jaques website for more information, www.jaquesart.com.
The art center is located at 121 2nd Street NW in Aitkin across the street from the Aitkin County Courthouse. Call 218-927-2363 to register, Tuesday - Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
