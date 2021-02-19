The Friends of the Arts in Aitkin held a “Sweetheart Saturday” event at the Butler Building Feb. 13. Among the festivities were vendors, baked goods, a free picture booth and music. The group is currently fundraising to perform a feasibility study for a future project with the building. If interested in donating, go to charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/performing-arts-center-feasibility-study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.