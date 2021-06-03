The Jaques Art Center, along with the Lakes & Woods Garden Club are making preparations for “The Garden of Love” tea and plant sale Saturday, June 5.
The sale will commemorate the creative flair and green thumb of Felicia F. Forder, who passed away last fall. This year’s collaboration is in memory of Forder, a long-time Jaques board member and past president of the garden club.
Forder was one of the original charter members of The Lakes & Woods Garden Club, serving as its president among other volunteer duties. Through the years, she earned the title of “the plant lady” while sharing her Master Gardener and Minnesota Naturalist knowledge as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Riverwood Healing Garden, among numerous beautification projects throughout the state, to name a few.
In addition to Forder’s love of nature was her appreciation for the arts. Felicia enjoyed attending and presenting topics and programs at the Jaques Art Center as a volunteer member and board member.
“The Garden of Love” event will be at The Jaques Art Center in Aitkin from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The plant sale will be held rain or shine under the water tower with no early sales (per president Forder’s yearly request) and run until sold out. Perennials, annuals, herbs, among others, will be available for purchase. Club members will be on hand for gardening questions and concerns.
The garden tea with treats will be held open-house style at the Jaques Art Center starting at 9 a.m.
For further details and information, please contact Shari Tetrick at 218-927-2291.
