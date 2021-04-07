Almost a year ago, the Aitkin High School music and drama programs were wondering if a spring musical would even happen.
As the COVID-19 pandemic spread worldwide the spring of 2020, the school’s production of “The Music Man” was first postponed indefinitely – in hopes of a summer production being possible – and then outright canceled.
Now, in the spring of 2021, Aitkin has put together a cast of newcomers and 30 returnees from last year. Those students are taking on “Sister Act,” a musical that developed out of the hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg.
The school is offering both a virtual link and limited in-person seating to view the show April 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. and April 11 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.isd1.org. All in-person attendees must follow state safety protocols, wearing a mask at all times and stay seated.
The cast is also masked, except when performing solos, and the first two rows of the theater will be blocked off to avoid any spread.
Virtual tickets are good for the chosen performance only and patrons must watch in real time.
If more than one person will be watching the show, the school is asking that multiple tickets be purchased to support the drama and music programs.
The show involves some adult themes and is rated PG.
Director Kelly Blake said last week that producing “Sister Act” – the lively story of disco diva Deloris Van Cartier, who witnesses a murder and is placed in protective custody in a convent – didn’t really occur to her until this year.
“This year is the perfect year to produce and direct ‘Sister Act,’” said Blake, who saw the show on Broadway during choir and band trips in the past. “I have a smaller choir with many more girls than boys this year, and ‘Sister Act’ requires a larger female cast.”
Jorde Rinta is cast as Van Cartier, a role she’s excited about because she’s watched the movie as long as she can remember.
“I think my favorite part of playing Deloris is the energy and the sass that she has,” Rinta explained. “It kind of reminds me of myself at times. I never thought I would get to put part of myself into a character and that is why portraying her is so cool to me.”
Opposite Rinta is Maddie Buisman as Mother Superior. A very traditional and old-fashioned nun, Mother Superior finds herself clashing with Deloris before the two eventually find some common ground.
“She is very traditional and wants order in the church, so when Deloris Van Cartier comes to the church and changes things, Mother Superior isn’t too happy about it,” Buisman said. “I am super excited to portray this character because she definitely shows a dry, subtle sense of humor that adds a comedic touch to the conflict she has with Deloris.”
Buisman called last year’s decision to cancel the musical “heartbreaking,” though it has inspired the cast to work harder.
“We realized how much this musical means to our community, and so being able to perform it this year has really given us more drive to make this the best show we can,” she said.
The fact that the show is “Sister Act” just brings that much more excitement to the stage, Buisman explained.
“Because it’s set in the ’70s, the costumes, music and dancing are all really enjoyable to watch and participate in,” she said. “Our leads and ensemble are all so talented and that makes the show a great experience to both watch and be a part of.”
