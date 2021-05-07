The annual Jaques Art Center Juried Art Show will run from May 7 through June 26. This year, the show features 19 entries from 11 students and 75 pieces from 44 adults, with the theme of “Happy Trails.” The contest is being judged by Jerry Raedeke, an artist best-known as a transparent watercolorist who savors and cherishes nature. The opening reception for the show will be Saturday from noon-3 p.m. at the Art Center, located at 121 Second St. NW, Aitkin. Shown here are two of the entries for the contest.
