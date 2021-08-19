At 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, the Malmo Free Church will present Duane and Deb Hawkinson and Friends in concert.
This group of friends will bring a country gospel sound. They have played together in different venues throughout Minnesota. They will feature steel guitar, lead guitar, rhythm guitar, bass guitar and drums. Their hope is that the music will reach out to those who are searching and bring them closer to the Lord. Come sing along and enjoy a variety of old-time favorites as well as some new songs.
Come as you are and bring a lawn chair for Malmo Church’s 26th year of music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.
Malmo church is located near the junction of Hwys. 47 and 18 on Hwy. 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.
These concerts are every Saturday evening during the summer.
