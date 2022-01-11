Celebrating the work of an artist whose catalog of songs spans three generations, and whose recordings have sold over 100 million records worldwide, “I Am—He Said” presents the music of Neil Diamond.
As part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s Cultural Arts Series, the show will perform on Friday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Gichi-Ziibi Center for the Arts.
Matt, Jeff and Tommy Vee, nephew and sons of the legendary Bobby Vee respectively, join forces with their family and friends to celebrate Diamond’s music.
Diamond is an iconic performer, with songs like “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” and “Sweet Caroline.” He was also a prolific songwriter, writing songs recorded by everyone from Elvis Presley to Deep Purple and, of course, the Monkee’s classic, “I’m A Believer.”
Tickets for “I Am—He Said” are available from the CLC Theatre Box Office at 218-855-8199 or online at www.clcperformingarts.com.
