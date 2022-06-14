Have you noticed the “Experience Aitkin” banners around Aitkin? Experience Aitkin through the Jaques Art Center’s Rotating Art Show. There are seven local Aitkin businesses participating with 12 artists in the Jaques Rotating Art program. This rotation goes through Sept. 1.
All art is for sale. If you are interested in purchasing artwork, please call the Jaques Art Center at 218-927-2363.
Linda Causton is currently displaying her artwork in the Aitkin Public Library. You can also see her work at the mini park between the Rialto Theatre and the Pine Insurance Agency, one block north of the stoplights on the east side.
Chip Borkenhagen’s artwork is at the Aitkin Workforce Center, east of the Block North. Chip graduated from Aitkin High School and retired here pursuing his passion for art. You can also see Chip’s art in the second floor window panels of the Casey Potter building, south of the stoplights.
Kathy Brandenburger currently has her work displayed at the Neighborhood Bank. Kathy will also be participating in a show at the Jaques starting in September, titled “Color Fades to Black and White.”
Micki Simeck Johnson is fairly new to our area and is a wonderful addition to art in Aitkin. Her work can be found at the Mid-Minnesota Credit Union.
Diane Runberg’s work is at the Bremer Bank. Diane is also showing her work right now at the Jaques Art Center in the current show of artists who have won Best of Show awards from the last six years.
Adele McDonnell’s artwork is on display at the Edward Jones lobby. This Aitkin treasure is 90 years old and still creating paintings and wonderful glassworks. Many of her glass items are for sale at the Jaques, so stop and check them out.
Mary White has rejoined the Rotating Art Program after taking some time off and we are so happy to welcome her back. Her work is on display at the Blackrock Terrace Apartment complex.
The Jaques is involved in art throughout the town of Aitkin. Stop in at the Aitkin County Historical Society building and see the three diorama art pieces at the Depot Museum by Causton, a Jaques board member and Pamela Andell, executive director.
The current exhibit at the Jaques Art Center, “Best of Show,” features the Best of Show winners from the last six years. The Jaques Art Center is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
