In an evening full of celebrations of art and food, Aitkin’s Jaques Art Gallery celebrated its silver anniversary with its annual Harvest Dinner Oct. 10.
The event was held at the Block North Brew Pub, a last-minute switch of venues when the Butler Building would not work.
Block North Chef Peter Lowe handled the meal, which offered an option of champagne chicken over wild rice with grilled asparagus, or grilled beef sirloin with BBQ onions, garlic mashed potatoes and roasted corn.
Caramel bread pudding and ice cream was served for dessert.
Jaques Art Center Executive Director Pamela Andell said about 50 guests were at the actual event, and another 28 ordered carry-out meals for curbside pick-up.
“Overall, I think everyone was pleased to be there supporting the Jaques,” Andell said.
The master of ceremonies for the evening was Lee Valsvik of Kool 108 FM and KARE 11 TV. Bob Janzen handled the art auction following dinner, which raised close to $2,000.
“I’m very, very happy about that,” Andell said of the auction.
At the event, Barden Heft, the curator at the museum, announced that Roger Neilson will kick off the 2021 season at the art center in conjunction with the annual Frances Lee Jaques exhibit, and that a new Frances Lee Jaques piece had been acquired from a Connecticut estate auction.
