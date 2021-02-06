The Jaques Art Center is starting to seek entries for its annual juried art show.
The show, with the theme “Happy Trails” this year, will run from May 7 through June 26.
Artists are free to interpret “Happy Trails” however they wish. Prizes for first, second and third will be awarded in fine art, photography, 3D/sculpture and student artwork.
There will also be awards for the Best of Show and the Carroll W. Heft People’s Choice Award, voted on during the exhibition.
Entry fee is $30 all pieces, except for $10 student entries. For more information, contact the Jaques Art Center at 218-927-2363.
