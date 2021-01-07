The Jaques Art Center will officially reopen following the holidays Wednesday, with the new show “Legend and Legacy” beginning Jan. 8.
That exhibit will feature, alongside the paintings of Francis Lee Jaques, the work of Roger Nielsen. As a boy, Nielsen came to know Jaques, riding to the museum as a boy to watch Jaques work.
After showing some of his work to Jaques – and receiving encouragement – Nielsen began to collect the books Jaques illustrated for his wife. He eventually attended The Art Institute in Chicago before joining the U.S. Navy.
He went to work in the picture-framing business, but after retiring, went back to painting full-time. He now lives in northwestern Wisconsin.
“Today, Jaques continues to influence me,” Nielsen said. “I love his use of color and his ability to capture nature. I am truly humbled to have my work displayed with a real master.”
The Jaques will be open from Wednesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
An artist reception for Roger will happen on Sat. Feb. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.