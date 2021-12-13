It was “Jingle All the Way!” in the Aitkin High School auditorium Dec. 6 when the seventh and eighth grade choirs performed their holiday concert. The seventh-eighth grade boys sang “Jingle All the Way,” “Cantate Hodie,” “White Christmas” and “Little Saint Nick.” The larger group of seventh-eighth grade girls sang, “Christmas .. In About Three Minutes!”, “Starry Night of Winter,” Al Shlocha D’Varim” and “Ready, Set, Christmas.” Eilee Aho and Kaelynn Gruhlke were on trombones. Jennifer Johnson is the director of choirs. Accompanist was Rebecca May.
Jingle all the way
Seventh, eighth grade choirs in concert
- Jeanne Schram
