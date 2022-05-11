The Lakes Area Music Festival (LAMF) ends its winter series with a recital on Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.
This concert will feature harpist Emily Levin of the Dallas Symphony, with guests from the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Artaria String Quartet. There is no set admission fee to attend, but tickets must be reserved in advance through the organization’s website.
The Glass Salon is curated by Levin, who stated, “If you have ever wondered why the harp is so often miscast as a “feminine” instrument, this is a concert you won’t want to miss! Join me in exploring the domestic roots of this ancient instrument, and the groundbreaking ways female harpists and composers revolutionized the harp’s place in the musical world.”
Emily Levin is the principal harpist with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Her playing has been praised for its “communicative, emotionally intense expression” (Jerusalem Post), Emily brings the harp to the forefront of a diverse musical spectrum, using her instrument to connect with all audiences. Emily has also performed as Guest Principal Harp with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Houston Symphony, and regularly appears with the New York Philharmonic.
For part of this program, Emily will be joined by violinist Julia Choi and cellist Patricia Ryan:
Tickets for this performance may be reserved online through the LAMF website with name-your-price admission (there is a suggested donation). For assistance in reserving tickets, please call 218-831-0765.
