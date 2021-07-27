Join the Lakes Area Music Festival as it opens its 13th season at the brand new Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Featuring an orchestra and soloists drawn from the nation’s top classical music institutions, this packed weekend of events promises to be a fitting celebration of the festival’s return to live performances.
On Saturday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 1 at 2 p.m, the festival celebrates the American spirit with its opening concert, “American Roots.” This patriotic program includes a kaleidoscopic orchestral fanfare by Mason Bates, followed by Jessie Montgomery’s rhapsody of patriotic anthems. Peruvian-American composer, Jimmy López Bellido, completes this trilogy of contemporary voices with a musical fiesta. Complementing these works by great living composers is Antonín Dvorák’s venerable “New World” Symphony.
The festival will present its largest fundraiser of the year on Friday, July 30 at 7 p.m. This event will begin with seasonal-themed desserts and beverages sourced from local vendors as well as a backstage tour of the new facility.
Tickets to American Roots are free of charge with a suggested donation, and registration is required. To reserve a free seat for any LAMF events, sign up for a My.LAMF account at https://my.lakesareamusic.org. For more information, visit lakesareamusic.org or call 218-ASK-LAMF.
