The Legacy Chorale will provide a free live performance of “Requiem, Op.48” at 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Gichi-Ziibi Center for the Arts, 602 S. Fifth St., Brainerd.
Gabriel Fauré composed his Requiem in D minor, Op. 48, between 1887 and 1890. The choral-orchestral setting of the shortened Catholic Mass for the Dead in Latin is the best known of his large works. Its focus is on eternal rest and consolation.
For more information, visit www.legacychorale.org/events, email admin@legacychorale.org, or call 218-270-8212.
