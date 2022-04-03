The Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota will kick off its 20th Anniversary Spring Concert Series in Aitkin, Sunday, April 24, at 3:30 p.m. at the Aitkin High School Auditorium (free-will donations accepted).
The concert is the first in a series entitled, “How Can We Keep from Singing?”
The second concert will be held Friday, April 29, 7:30 p.m., at the Pequot Lakes High School Auditorium. This concert is part of the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts 21-22 Concert Series and is the chorale’s fifth GLAPA performance.
Tickets are available at www.vancoevents.com/us/events/landing?eid=18681.
The final concert of the series will be presented on Sunday, May 1 at 3:30 p.m. at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd High School (free-will donations accepted). This concert marks the final performance for founder and artistic director, Sarah Aamot, who will be retiring from the Legacy Chorale after 20 years. A reception will be held immediately after the Brainerd concert to celebrate the chorale’s 20th season and Aamot’s retirement.
The theme for the Legacy Chorale’s 20th Anniversary Season, Celebrations In Song, was also the title of the chorale’s very first concert series in the fall of 2002.
The series theme, “How Can We Keep From Singing?” is taken from the title of a book written by Minnesota author, Joan Oliver Goldsmith, and is based on the old American hymn, “How Can I Keep from Singing?”
Goldsmith’s book, published in 2001, is an exploration of why the over 20 million Americans who sing in community choirs across the U.S. choose to participate in volunteer group singing.
Goldsmith will be part of this concert series as a narrator, reading portions of her book to coincide with the musical selections.
In addition to the title piece, the program will include other works about the joys of singing: Eric Whitacre’s work, “Sing Gently,” which was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and performed by more than 17,000 singers from around the world in Whitacre’s Virtual Choir 6; “With a Voice of Singing” by the late Minnesota composer, Kenneth Jennings; “Sing,” a celebration of vocal music by Pentatonix; “I Will Sing” by Rosephanye Powell, a Gospel-style work; I’m Gonna Sing When the Spirit Says Sing” for men’s choir; “A Song for You” by The Carpenters; “Voice on the Wind” for women’s choir by Sarah Quartel; “I Sing Because I’m Happy,” adapted by Rollo Dilworth; and many more.
For more information visit the chorale website at: www.legacychorale.org/events or contact Anne McMahon by email at admin@legacychorale.org or by phone at 218-270-8212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.