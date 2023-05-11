The Ripple Center in downtown Aitkin is bringing your local favorites to the mic this May with a Rock and Roll Revival featuring Mike and Jan Cherry and upbeat folk rock from a favorite neighborhood band, JPACK.
MIKE AND JAN CHERRY
The Cherrys started dating in high school and found out they both liked to play guitar and sing. “Mike began singing in a guitar church group when he was 15,” said Jan.
Jan was inspired by country music including John Denver, while Mike loved the Beatles and rock and roll. “We started performing together, mostly played for weddings and church services,” explained Jan. “We have been playing music together ever since.”
Bring your dancing shoes and sing along as the Cherry’s bring the house down with everything from Buddy Holly and the Beach Boys to Elvis on Friday, May 12.
JPACK
It all started when Jennifer Johnson and Kathy Hakes wanted to learn to play the guitar. The two worked at Rippleside Elementary School and began taking lessons from music teacher, Pat Perrine. They were signed up to play at The Beanery and were joined by Perrine’s son Aaron … and JPACK was born.
“We’ve since grown (celebrating 10 years this September) with Gina and Rick Courtemanche on bass and violin/mandolin and Pat Sharbonda on guitar.,” said a member of the group. “Each letter in JPACK represents our names.”
JPACK will take the stage Saturday, May 20 with acoustic rock numbers including John Mellencamp, Mumford and Sons, Brandi Carlile and more.
TICKETS
Get your tickets today at TheRippleCenter.com, or downtown Aitkin at the Green Owl Gallery. Follow The Ripple Center on Facebook for ticket giveaways or get the latest concert lineup delivered to your inbox when you sign up at therip
UPCOMING EVENTS
• May 12 (7 p.m.) - Rock and Roll Revival - Mike and Jan Cherry
• May 20 (7 p.m.) - JPACK folk rock
• May 27 (7 p.m.) - Miles Nielsen Classic Rock presented by Aitkin County Friends of the Arts
• June 3 (7 p.m.) - Cassandra Cole Americana Pop
• June 8 (6 p.m.) - Jim Lauderdale w/Band and Lillie Mae Opening Country presented by Aitkin County Friends of the Arts
