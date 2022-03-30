Get ready for Aitkin High School’s 2022 concert choir production of “Mamma Mia!,” directed by choir director, Jennifer Johnson and acting director, Travis Chaput.
The performance will be held in the Aitkin High School auditorium, Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance on Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m.
Ticket prices are $10 online (isd1.edu), $12 at the door or may be purchased by visiting or calling the district office at 218-927-7180 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Mama Mia!” is a jukebox musical, or stage musical of well-known popular music songs of ABBA, by British playwright Catherine Johnson and composed by band members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. It is a story about a bride-to-be who wishes to find her real father and invites three possible men to her wedding without her mother’s knowledge.
Aitkin High School’s theater/choir department and student body have experienced momentous waves of change in their departments and performances over the past two and a half years, with COVID-19 directly impacting productions.
Johnson and Chaput joined forces in fall 2021, in place of retired choir director, Kelly Blake, who had directly experienced the largest COVID-19 challenges. “Music Man,” the spring musical for 2020, was canceled with the start of the pandemic just two weeks before the show. It was “devastating,” according to senior actor, Anton Roettele. “Sister Act,” the 2021 performance, had pronounced COVID-19 adjustments. Now, with “Mama Mia!” there is renewed freedom.
Johnson and Chaput have not had a single student test positive with COVID-19 so far. The experience this year has been a blessing, they said. Both noted that it’s been a normal year of no masks and packed audiences. “There is nothing like sharing with the audience in this way – in chairs without masks - and seeing the joy of their faces,” said Chaput.
Alaina Hagestuen, another senior actor, described challenges in last year’s “Sister Act,” of wearing “fogging clear masks” in which “sound vibrated” while performing. “It was tough to learn our parts. We did a lot by ourselves.” Their practice last year was very independent, learning parts on their own. “It feels so much nicer this year,” said Roettele. “Last year when notes were played we could only hear so much of it because of our masks on.”
Last year’s “Sister Act” had online performance streaming. Its in-person performances had “spaced-out seating” due to COVID-19. “Only a certain number of family members could come,” said Roettele.
This year, students returned with no masks needed. They could learn all of their parts in the choir room instead of on their own. “Liberating,” is how Roettele described the current “Mama Mia!” production after the two and a half year evolutionary COVID-19 performing arts experience at Aitkin High School.
