Rehearsals for “The Messiah” begin on Mon., Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. in the Aitkin High School choir room.
Rehearsals continue on Nov. 8, 15, 22, 29 with the performance set for Sunday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. in the Butler Building. Anyone interested in singing is welcome.
