The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber welcomes the community to Music in the Park on the shores of Serpent Lake at Crosby Memorial Park this summer.
Music in the Park continues the second and fourth Thursday from 5-8 p.m. through July and August.
The fifth concert of the series is sponsored by Deerwood Bank on Thursday, Aug. 12. Deerwood Bank will be serving free root beer floats. Concessions will be available. Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union will also be handing out free school supplies during the event.
Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Crosby Memorial Park also offers RV and tent campsites (reservations at www.cityofcrosby.com), boat access, picnic shelters, a large playground, giant serpent statue, WWII tank, skate park, softball field and a basketball court.
For more information, visit www.cuyunalakes.com or call 218-546-8131. Videos of past performances are available on the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber YouTube channel.
Upcoming Music in the Park lineup:
• Aug. 12: Zachary Scot Johnson and Andy Fischer
• Aug. 26: Tracy and Friends and JPack
