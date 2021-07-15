The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber welcomes the community to enjoy live local music on the shores of Serpent Lake at Crosby Memorial Park this summer. Music in the Park continues the second and fourth Thursday from 5-8 p.m. July and August.
The fourth concert of the series is sponsored by AutoSmith Service Group on Thursday, July 22. AutoSmith will be serving free hot dogs and brats. There will be games for children and a dunk tank. Tow trucks will also be on display for families to explore.
Bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit back and enjoy the event. Crosby Memorial Park also offers RV and tent campsites (reservations at www.cityofcrosby.com), boat access, picnic shelters, a large playground, giant serpent statue, WWII tank, skate park, softball field and a basketball court.
Enjoy live music by Izzy Armstrong and Katie Ziegler. Izzy Armstrong first played tenor and baritone saxes professionally for The Guam Territorial Jazz Band in 1993. Since then, Izzy has studied at Interlochen Arts Camp, U.S. Marines and under the direction of Steve Anderson and Jonathon LaFlamme at Central Lakes College, as well as playing in the Brainerd Lakes area as an on-call and session musician with the areas Big Band jazz ensembles over the years. Izzy also played, and led, in several combos, Jazz, rock and indy, and since 2018 has been playing solo, combining electronics, and synthesizing with saxophone and other acoustic and electronic instruments.
Katherine Switzer, 31, has performed since the age of 14. Born and raised in Staples, she moved to the Emily/Outing area three years ago. Katie has played across Minnesota. Her style of music is oldies (but goodies) and country music. Music has brought great opportunities for this artist, who was flown to Las Vegas to perform jingles she wrote. She also made it to Hollywood on Season 14 of “American Idol.” She enjoys singing and writing music.
For more information, visit www.cuyunalakes.com or call 218-546-8131. Videos of past performances are available on the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber YouTube channel.
Upcoming Music in the Park lineup:
• Aug. 12: Zachary Scot Johnson and Andy Fischer
• Aug. 26: Tracy and Friends and JPack
