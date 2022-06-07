The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber welcomes the community to Music in the Park on the shores of Serpent Lake at Crosby Memorial Park this summer. 

Music in the Park will be the second and fourth Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. June, July and August. 

Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Crosby Memorial Park also offers RV and tent campsites (reservations at www.cityofcrosby.com), boat access, picnic shelters, a large playground, giant serpent statue, WWII tank, skate park, softball field and a basketball court. Food options will be available at each event.

For more information, visit www.cuyunalakes.com, call 218-546-8131 or find the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook. 

Music in the Park lineup:

June 9: Kyle Colby  and JPACK

June 23: Roy Liljequist and Mike and Jan Cherry

July 14: Amanda Standalone and Emily Hammer

July 28: The DuChene Brothers

Aug. 11: Bruce Archer and Sacrificing Sunday

Aug. 25: Christian McShane and Katie Ziegler

