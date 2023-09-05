Neurographic art class at Jaques Art Center

All are welcome to a free class on neurographic art by the Jaques Art Center. It will be held at the Glory Baptist Church (28053 360th Ave., Aitkin) on Wednesday, Sept. 6.   

A free will supper will be served at 6 p.m. and the art class will start at 6:30 p.m. Adults, teens, kids (first grade and up), are invited to try this new art form.

  

