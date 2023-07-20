Northern Lights Revisited
At 7 p.m., Saturday, July 22, the Malmo Free Church will  present in concert  Northern Lights Revisited.

Northern Lights Revisited is from Brook Park, and is composed of Mary Campbell, vocalist; Rich Campbell guitar and vocalist; Mike Nelson, violin; and Dick Lilienthal, guitar, bass and vocalist. 

  

