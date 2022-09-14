“I was completely shocked because I never thought that it would win at all,” said Aitkin 11th grader Mallory Leitinger.
She was talking about taking first place at the Minnesota State Fair in the chocolate chip cookie event, the largest cookie category at the fair, with over 100 entries.
Leitinger has been an Aitkin resident since she was in kindergarten. She said she has loved baking since she was a little kid, “I loved to make decorated cupcakes and gingerbread cookies with both of my grandmas along with other fun baking projects.”
It started as a small hobby when Leitinger was about 10 years old and she was given her first real baking book “Sally’s Baking Addiction,” by Sally McKenney. Leitinger’s baking book collection has grown to at least 21 now, “I could not possibly pick a favorite (book),” she said.
The teen said she loves to bake anything and everything but she does have some favorites. “Some of my favorites are decorated layer cakes, cookies, brownies, homemade ice cream and trying out unique recipes and techniques from baking books and magazines like tiramisu and pate a choux,” she explained.
She has entered the previous two years at the county fair level and last year took “Grand Champion” for a chocolate peanut cake and “Reserve” for a blueberry muffin recipe.
The first time she entered a competition at the state fair was last year. Leitinger said she was “very nervous about what to expect when I got there and what the results would be like or what to expect overall.” She ended up taking home third place honors for a raspberry coconut cake.
After that, she forged ahead with more confidence, “This year was different because I knew exactly what to expect when I dropped off my entries.”
The cookie
The recipe that earned her first place was for a brown butter chocolate chip cookie. “My winning chocolate chip cookie was actually the one recipe I thought was least likely to win out of everything I entered and I almost didn’t enter it at all until my mom convinced me to enter it anyway,” said Leitinger.
When asked how she felt after winning the coveted prize, she said, “It was super fun because my grandma was at our house, and I was able to share the results with her right away. I couldn’t believe that I had won until we went to the fair and saw it in person. Before we saw it in person, I would check the results from the fair every day to make sure that it was still there!”
Next year
Leitinger said she will enter something in the fair next year and is pondering some of her favorite recipes. “I definitely want to enter some kind of cake depending on some of the sections, but I’ve also thought about entering my lemon loaf recipe, 7 UP pound cake, chocolate chip cookie with nuts and toffee and anything that I make in the next year that sounds promising.”
