ONLINE AUCTION!
Yes. And why not? There are online Zoom meetings, schooling, shopping, games, YouTube, audio books and movies. You can even visit the world on Google Street View.
Now the Jaques is hosting an online auction fundraiser. Check it out at www.32auctions.com/jaquesartcenter.
The auction began March 12 and final bids will be on April 12. This is a way for non-profit organizations to close the gap with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping people home and safe but limiting them in going to their favorite places.
What is in the auction? There are items to appeal to all: original art, as well as prints by local and regional artists. There are also diverse items such as muskie fishing lures, wine accessories, lap quilts, metal sculpture, terrarium, crystal, pottery, fused glass, jewelry, stained glass, saw blade art, lamps, wooden cutting board with fishing lure motif, “MN GIRLS” t-shirt, and, of course, Jaques prints and more.
When the online auction is completed on April 12, winners can pick up items at the Jaques Art Center or you can contact the Jaques to make arrangements to have items mailed to you at just the cost of shipping…no handling fee.
WHIMSICAL WONDERS
Five artists are currently part of the Whimsical Wonders exhibit at the Jaques, which opened March 13.
The five artists are:
• Janet Hill, artist and author of children’s books that feature her whimsical art
• Nan Karr Kaufenberg does linoleum block prints enhanced with watercolors. Although her artwork is whimsical, it borders on realism. Her work has been displayed and featured throughout Minnesota.
• Rachel Goble is known for her creative mind featuring art which she enjoys selling at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. Goble grew up in Aitkin (class of 2006), the daughter of Leslie and Gaylen Goble
• Stephanie Mirocha, local artist, creates in acrylics, mixed media, silk paintings …and her favorite medium is watercolors. Her abstract art takes viewers on her personal journey into whimsy
• Terry S. Dunham has entered a number of Jaques’ juried art shows and works her magic in acrylics. She recently moved to Kentucky with her husband, so she sent her painting to be displayed.
JURIED ART SHOW 2021
Yes, we have been busy at the Jaques Art Center … located in the historical Carnegie Library Building next to the Aitkin Water tower at 121 2nd St. NW.
The annual Juried Art Show will be accepting art entries through April 15.
To get an entry form you can stop by the Jaques, or you can go online to print out a form at www.jaques
art.com, (under MORE), or on the Facebook page – Jaques Art Center. We just need your photo of your entries and application by above date.
We will let you know when to bring in your art pieces. The exhibit starts on May 7 and awards will be given at the Saturday, May 8, reception between noon-3 pm.
The theme for the 2021 show is “Happy Trails” and can depict whatever your feelings are on that theme. Ribbons and prize money will be awarded. The youth category will be judged separately from the adult division, so encourage your talented youth to take part.
