Don’t miss the French flair and Latin heat of Café Accordion Orchestra, performing on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. at the Moose Lake School Auditorium presented by Agate Encores Community Concerts.
Adult season tickets and individual concert tickets may be purchased online or at the door. Masks are required for this concert.
