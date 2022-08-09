Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon Jeffrey Klassen, M.D., who specializes in shoulder and elbow injuries and conditions of all age groups, will speak about his practice on KKIN Radio’s Community Connection program Thursday, Aug. 11, from 8-8:30 a.m.
Tune in at 94.3 on the FM dial to hear about all the services the specialist and his expert team offers, including treatment for shoulder arthroscopy, shoulder instability surgery, rotator cuff repair/reconstruction, total and reverse total shoulder replacement, sports and trauma related elbow ligamentous and reconstructive surgery, elbow arthroscopy, management of the stiff elbow and total elbow arthroplasty.
Board Certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, Dr. Klassen completed a fellowship and residency in shoulder and elbow surgery at Mayo Clinic School of Medicine. He earned his Medical Degree at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine. Dr. Klassen came to the area from Twin Cities Orthopedics and has additional experience practicing at Essentia Medical Group in Duluth. He also served as an assistant clinic professor at the University of Minnesota-Duluth School of Medicine and as the university men’s hockey team physician.
For an appointment with Dr. Klassen, call 218-546-7000.
