Peter and Amanda Lowe opened a pizza restaurant at 12 Third St. NE, Aitkin, called The Locker Room at the end of 2022.
With a lot of sweat equity the duo was able to reuse and repurpose much of the materials used in the building. This includes the garage doors from when the building was a meat locker. Amanda explained, “We’re super excited about the garage doors. We will be able to have them open in the summer and have a patio out here. We want to have live music and just keep it casual and relaxing.”
That dream has now become a reality … welcome to The Patio, located in downtown Aitkin between Block North Brew Pub and The Locker Room Restaurant.
Live music will be performed Wednesdays and Saturdays with some performers already booked.
UPCOMING PERFORMERS
A 1985 graduate of Aitkin High School, Diane Zilverberg returns to her home territory when she performs at The Patio Saturday, June 10 from 12-3 p.m.
Servio Mancieri is scheduled to perform Wednesday, July 5 from 3-6 p.m.
Rustic Canyon with special guest Randy Mayberry will play Wednesday, July 12 from 3-6 p.m.
Performers wanting to play at The Patio on Wednesdays and/or Saturdays the months of June, July and August should contact Amy Wyant at manag eramymwyant@gmail.com. Wyant said, “We pay $50, provide electricity, an umbrella if the sun is shining too brightly, a chair or stool and one free drink.” She said performers may also place a tip jar and sell merchandise.
“If it rains, your gig is moved inside The Locker Room,” said Wyant.
Watch The Locker Room on Facebook for more upcoming events.
