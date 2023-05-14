The Patio outside The Locker Room, downtown Aitkin.
Kat Robb

Peter and Amanda Lowe opened a pizza restaurant at 12 Third St. NE, Aitkin, called The Locker Room at the end of 2022.

With a lot of sweat equity the duo was able to reuse and repurpose much of the materials used in the building. This includes the garage doors from when the building was a meat locker. Amanda explained, “We’re super excited about the garage doors. We will be able to have them open in the summer and have a patio out here. We want to have live music and just keep it casual and relaxing.”

