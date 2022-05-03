The Grand Rapids Players announce the fall 2022 production, Clue: On Stage! marking its 57th season.
This farce-meets-murder mystery opens Sept. 30 for six shows in two weekends on the Ives Theatre stage at the Reif Center.
President John Schroeder said, “This selection was brought to the board for consideration and was quickly agreed upon, knowing that this is exactly what our community needs! Comedic mayhem, mystery and a little audience participation. Clue: On Stage! promises an opportunity to temporarily leave your worries behind.”
Grand Rapids Players is currently inviting letters of interest for artistic director. The role of director begins with auditions, set for Aug. 8 and 9. Perusal copies of the script are available upon request. Rehearsals will begin shortly after that date. Performance dates are Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 2, 7-9.
Schroeder explained, “The artistic director will receive a stipend, as well as support, from the organization. The fun in directing and building a supportive community does outweigh the workload that comes with it.”
Based on the 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the Hasbro board game, Clue: On Stage! begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. It’s the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE and with WHAT!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.