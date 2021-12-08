Adele Knoerlein, a 1964 graduate of Aitkin High School, has been following the educational barriers that the Aitkin schools and the community face in art education for quite some time now.
Aitkin is known for its art.
Anytime you are in the grocery store and pick up a can of peaches, someone has created that picture of peaches. When you purchase a card, someone has created the design for that card. When you go to the movies, someone made the backdrops and the signage. When you get on your computer, you will find programs and ideas to help with design and artwork. When you read a comic book, there is art.
In a letter recently received by the Jaques Art Center, Adele Knoerlein wrote, “…in admiration of the Jaques Art Center, I am enclosing a check (undisclosed amount) to establish the Janice Hasselius/Mary Louise Johnson Art Education Fund that will engage Aitkin artists, students and citizens in the exciting adventure of enhancing their fine art skills.”
The Janice Hasselius/Mary Louise Johnson Art Education Fund will offer classes throughout the year for groups ranging from children to seniors, with classes ranging from novice to professional. With this art education fund, the Jaques will be able to offer classes at reduced or no cost.
On Nov. 22, the first of Jaques’ Art Education classes was held for 17 Aitkin home-schooled children in first through third grade. Linda Causton (retired art teacher) and Janice Hasselius (local artist) introduced children to the color wheel. This is a basic learning of color and how colors can work together.
The Art Education Fund also promotes arts and supports art venues in other ways. The art fund, through the Jaques Art Center, will accept bids for two private art parties, “Fun with Acrylics,” at a silent auction held at the dinner for Aitkin County Friends of the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 12. The winning bidders will be able to invite five others to join in the class. All supplies and snacks will be included.
More classes are being planned throughout 2022. In closing her letter to the Jaques, Knoerlein wrote, “Have fun. Read, teach and create.”
AITKIN IS ART
The Jaques Art Center sponsors the Rotating Art Show, featuring local artists in eight locations in downtown Aitkin.
Jaques’ “Experience Aitkin” floral signage in downtown Aitkin is expanding and Chip Borkenhagen’s art improved the view of the historical Potter building in downtown Aitkin. Don’t forget The Beanery with the planned art display of Arnie Weimer to be installed on the north side of the building.
The annual show of Francis Lee Jaques in January will include four new acquisitions of Jaques’ works, along with five pieces borrowed from the Bell Museum of Natural Science in St. Paul.
The Aitkin County Friends of the Arts strives to bring music, plays and art to the community. The Green Owl Gallery displays the works of many local artists. Art is everywhere.
