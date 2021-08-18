With country blues artist Charlie Parr set to headline, the brainchild of two local music enthusists will come to fruition.
The Ripplesippi MusicFest is set for Saturday, Aug. 21, starting at noon and running into the evening. As of now, there are more than 10 different musicians scheduled.
The money raised at the event will go to the Aitkin County Friends of the Arts – a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts in all venues in the county.
The event will take place on Minnesota Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street. There is a cost for tickets, which can be purchased ahead of time at Block North Brew Pub or at ripplesippimusicfest.com.
Area musician Christian McShane and Block North Brew Pub owner Peter Lowe began a friendship years ago, with McShane having performed since he was 13.
“Peter and I were talking one night, and we thought … wait a minute; they’re doing music events in Crosby, they’re doing music events in Brainerd, Grand Rapids and Duluth,” said McShane. “Why aren’t we doing anything here?
“Peter said, ‘Well … if we’re going to do something, let’s make it big,’” said McShane. “So we did something big.”
The festival is drawing a large number of musicians, but none bigger than Parr, an old friend and musical collaborator with McShane.
Parr has developed a strong regional, national, and international following since they first met 20 years ago.
“We used to work down the street from each other in Duluth, and we’d grab coffee during our breaks,” said McShane. Parr typically performs about 300 shows per year. “With Charlie’s heavy performance schedule, I was kind of shocked when he said he could do the festival. After that, we pretty much built the whole thing around him,” said McShane.
“It’s all about Aitkin,” Lowe said. “It’s about bringing people here.”
McShane said the first goal is to make RippleSippi MusicFest an annual event.
“No one’s making money off this festival. It’s actually a fundraiser in disguise so we can keep doing it every year,” he said. The long-range goal is to grow the event larger and larger so it includes as much of the city of Aitkin as possible. “Duluth does a citywide music festival every year called ‘Homegrown’ that brings millions of dollars into local businesses, and they started a lot smaller than we are,” said McShane. “Just think about that a minute. Aitkin – a music destination.
“It’s really not that crazy of an idea. What’s crazy is not doing anything at all,” McShane added.
Sponsors for the event include Kay Hill, Aitkin County CARE, Block North Brew Pub, Little Round Still and Cancion Tequila.
Among those scheduled to perform Aurora Baer, The Rusty Crayfish Brass Band, Amanda Standalone, Sam Sadlowski, J-Pack, The French Hillbillies, Mike and Jan Cherry, 3 AM, Dena’s Dance Company and Big Shiv.
Lowe added that there will be other attractions besides the music. There will be a craft fair, the Masons will be selling hot dogs and brats and the Aitkin Fire Department will be providing a beer garden.
There will also be other activities in the Butler Building, including a performance by the Chmielewski Polka Band from 1-4 p.m. in the opera house at the Butler Building. Other food and specialty drinks will also be available, as well as local food trucks, and a bean bag tournament is scheduled as well.
