Roy Liljequist, Aitkin, will be among performers at the  Reif Center, 720 NW Conifer Dr., Grand Rapids, April 21.

Liljequist will perform at approximately 5:30 p.m. with Minnesota-based band, Monroe Crossing, playing at 7 p.m.

For more information and tickets, go to: www.reifcenter.org/event/monroe-crossing-2022/.

