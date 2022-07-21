With an array of musical instruments, a few boxes of records and other unique finds, Sampaguita opened its doors in downtown Aitkin on July 15 for an open house and garage sale. 

This venue, at 204 Minnesota Ave. N., is for live performances and “live anything,” according to owner Richard Lupu. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.