On Saturday, July 31, at 7 p.m. the Malmo Free Church presents in concert The Schimpps and The Timbs, from Staples.
Gary and Carmen Schimpp have been singing for years throughout the Midwest, offering their unique blend of Gospel and country music. They’ve performed at churches, festivals and fairs; and with their three daughters have recorded CDs.
Southern-born piano man Gary Timbs is married to Dawn (Schimpp) Timbs, oldest daughter of Gary and Carmen. Gary Timbs has performed and recorded as a solo artist; and with various country and Gospel groups, including the legendary Statesmen Quartet and Country Music Hall of Fame’s Sonny James. A songwriter as well, Timbs has had songs recorded by various Southern Gospel groups, and has been nominated for a Dove award in the past.
Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy the church’s 26th year of great music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.
Malmo church is located near the junction of Hwys. 47 and 18 on Hwy. 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.
These concerts are every Saturday evening during the summer months.
