At 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, the Malmo Free Church will present in concert SHARE Ministry from Nevis.
Sandy is an accomplished pianist/singer/songwriter, as well as having many years’ experience being a worship leader in different settings. Many of her songs have been recorded by others. Visitors will hear a wide variety of Gospel music: bluegrass, country, hymns, old time, ’50-’60’s Gospel parodies, black, Jewish, contemporary praise and worship —something for everyone.
Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 26th year of music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.
Malmo church is located near the junction of Hwys. 47 and 18 on Hwy. 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.
These concerts are every Saturday evening during the summer.
