Dave Simonett headlined a May 14 concert at the Butler Building in Aitkin. The sold out concert featured solo performances of original work by Simonett, who has been on hiatus from his work as lead singer for the Duluth group Trampled by Turtles. Used with permission.
Christian McShane
From left, Bruce, Ariel and Charlie Praska. Charlie traveled from his current home in San Francisco, California with a group of friends to attend the Dave Simonett concert May 14.
Aitkin Friends of the Arts President Christian McShane had reason to feel pleased with the outcome of months of planning for the 2022 season at the Butler Building in Aitkin.
Over 300 tickets were sold for Saturday’s concert, featuring Trampled by Turtles lead vocalist Dave Simonett in a solo concert.
Simonett recently released a solo album entitled It Comes and Goes.
Kelley Smith opened for Simonett. Smith is an Indie-folk artist who identified herself as being from the North Country, U.S.A. Her music is folk or country-folk Americana/Roots. Smith said she writes “Songs for middle life and mental health.”
Charlie Praska, his brother and sister-in-law Bruce and Ariel Praska attended with 20 of their friends. Charlie Praska is a long-time fan of Simonett. He currently lives in San Francisco, California and when his brother, Bruce, told him that Simonett would be performing at the Butler Building in Aitkin, Charlie bought 20 tickets and a plane ticket to the Twin Cities.
“I am a long-time fan of both the Turtles and Dave Simonett,“ Praska said. Praska grew up in Brainerd. “I have lived in Boston and San Francisco—they both have music scenes but nothing to compare with the intimate, informal setting we are experiencing tonight,” Praska said on Saturday.
“Now you guys are on my radar—Aitkin’s got a music scene!” Charlie Praska.
Aitkin County Friends of the Arts and the Butler Building have a full season lineup of musical performances for the summer of 2022.
Aitkin County Friends of the Arts is a non-profit organization that encourages and supports art in all venues for Aitkin County.
The next event at the Butler Building in downtown Aitkin is Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m., when Jennifer Grimm sings Judy Garland, accompanied by an 11-piece orchestra. A VIP ticket option is available for that concert, McShane said. See the full lineup at http://aitkinarts.com/.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
