Grand Rapids Players will perform “Sister Act,” March 18-27 at the Reif Center in Grand Rapids.

This Broadway musical comedy skitters from Motown, to soul and funk, to disco and even a little jokey Barry White with its original score written by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater.

Ticket info at grplayers.com.

