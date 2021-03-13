Aitkin High School’s drama department will be back on the stage this spring with its spring musical, “Sister Act.”

Performances will be April 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. and April 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available to purchase at www.isd1.org in mid-March. All performances are virtual.

The show will be directed by Kelly Blake.

2021 “SISTER ACT” CAST

Deloris Van Cartier - Jorde Rinta

Mother Superior - Maddie Buisman

Monsignor O’Hara - Joe Buisman

Sister Mary Robert - Esme Pool

Sister Mary Patrick - Kaylee Bosserman

Sister Mary Lazarus - Kayla VanSanten

Eddie Souther - Anton Roettele

Curtis - Jezriel Houser

TJ - Thomas Gustin

Pablo - Martin Henke

Joey - Lucas Moen

Sister Mary Martin of Tours - Sarah McMillan

Sister Mary Theresa - Emma Ostrowski

Michelle/Nun - Alaina Hagestuen

Tina/Nun - Melana Ryan

Ernie/Altar Boy - Layton Carlson

Ensemble/Homeless People/Dancers/Nuns/Bar Crowd

Cop/Altar Boy - Joey Haasken

Drag Queen/Altar Boy - Ben Harris

Waitress/Nun -Kennedy Jorgensen

Bar Patron/Nun - Ally Ehnstrom

Bartender/Nun - Alex Brucker

Pool Player/Nun - Sophie Ryan

Floozy/Nun - Tallulah Houser   

Floozy/Nun - Chloe Othoudt

Floozy/Nun - Maggie Borden

Nun - Bailey Reisewitz

Nun - Ashlyn Berg

Nun - Karena Burgstaler

Nun - Ellee Johnson

Nun - Izzy Long

Nun - Kobie VanPortfliet

Nun - Haylee VanSanten

Cab Driver/Altar Boy - Sam Denton

Newscaster/Altar Boy - Royce Cramer

TECH CREW

Sound Technician - Allie Rinta

Lighting Technician - Kindrid Sandberg

IPad Orchestra - Riley Belmore

