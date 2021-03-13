Aitkin High School’s drama department will be back on the stage this spring with its spring musical, “Sister Act.”
Performances will be April 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. and April 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available to purchase at www.isd1.org in mid-March. All performances are virtual.
The show will be directed by Kelly Blake.
2021 “SISTER ACT” CAST
Deloris Van Cartier - Jorde Rinta
Mother Superior - Maddie Buisman
Monsignor O’Hara - Joe Buisman
Sister Mary Robert - Esme Pool
Sister Mary Patrick - Kaylee Bosserman
Sister Mary Lazarus - Kayla VanSanten
Eddie Souther - Anton Roettele
Curtis - Jezriel Houser
TJ - Thomas Gustin
Pablo - Martin Henke
Joey - Lucas Moen
Sister Mary Martin of Tours - Sarah McMillan
Sister Mary Theresa - Emma Ostrowski
Michelle/Nun - Alaina Hagestuen
Tina/Nun - Melana Ryan
Ernie/Altar Boy - Layton Carlson
Ensemble/Homeless People/Dancers/Nuns/Bar Crowd
Cop/Altar Boy - Joey Haasken
Drag Queen/Altar Boy - Ben Harris
Waitress/Nun -Kennedy Jorgensen
Bar Patron/Nun - Ally Ehnstrom
Bartender/Nun - Alex Brucker
Pool Player/Nun - Sophie Ryan
Floozy/Nun - Tallulah Houser
Floozy/Nun - Chloe Othoudt
Floozy/Nun - Maggie Borden
Nun - Bailey Reisewitz
Nun - Ashlyn Berg
Nun - Karena Burgstaler
Nun - Ellee Johnson
Nun - Izzy Long
Nun - Kobie VanPortfliet
Nun - Haylee VanSanten
Cab Driver/Altar Boy - Sam Denton
Newscaster/Altar Boy - Royce Cramer
TECH CREW
Sound Technician - Allie Rinta
Lighting Technician - Kindrid Sandberg
IPad Orchestra - Riley Belmore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.