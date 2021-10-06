A free, sneak peek performance of “Church Basement Ladies” will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 in the opera house of the Butler Bullding.
Don’t worry if you can’t make it as regular performances are scheduled for Oct. 21, 22 and 23 (Thursday through Saturday), when Friends of the Arts will be presenting the musical comedy, “Church Basement Ladies,” by Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke.
Inspired by the books of Janet Letnes and Suzann Nelson, the story revolves around five members of the East Cornicopia Norwegian Lutheran Church of the Prairie, in Cornicopia, Minnesota.
The audience watches them prepare their annual lutefisk dinner for the public, assemble the food for the funeral of their church custodian and plan a fund-raising event to help raise the money for a new church furnace. The final scene shows preparation for the wedding of one of their own.
Cast members include Kathie Smith, Nikky Laird, Jen Gabrio and Alaina Hagestuen. The fifth and only male member of the cast will be Jere Fremling, who plays Pastor E. L. Gunderson. The three performances of the musical will be at 7 p.m. in the Aitkin High School auditorium.
Tickets are now on sale at the downtown office of the Aitkin Independent Age. The price of admission is $10, both in advance and at the door. This live theater is sponsored by Aitkin County Friends of the Arts and is being directed by Bryan Johnson.
