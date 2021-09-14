A group of original fishing/wildlife paintings are now on display at the Jaques Art Center, located just under the Aitkin water tower. The show runs from now until Oct. 23.
Mark your calendars to attend the artist reception to meet and hear from Bob White in person. The reception to meet the artist will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, from noon-3 p.m.
Guys and gals … you really need to see this show. Bob White paints themes related to sport fishing and wildlife. His capture of sky, colors of the water/land, and a deep sense of emotion, will capture you too. You will sense the emotions, serenity and joy of fishing and wildlife that he portrays.
White grew up hunting, trapping, fishing and enjoying the outdoors tramping in marshes, woodlands and fields in his rural, midwestern home. His love for nature and the changing seasons will capture you.
White is a true sportsman, and a writer. He has been a wildlife guide in Alaska in the summer and Argentina in the winter. He captured what he saw and felt in oils and watercolors. He writes for sports magazines such as Fly Rod & Reel, Ducks Unlimited, Gray’s Sporting Journal and Shooting Sportsman. In 2009, he was inducted into the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame for his art.
Be sure to mark your calendars for Oct. 16. Hors d’oeuvres and punch will be served.
SAVE THE DATE
The Jaques Art Center’s Harvest Dinner fundraiser is held annually and this year it will be in downtown Aitkin at the Butler Building.
The theme this year is “Paint the Town.” Stop in or call the Jaques Art Center for tickets, at 218-927-2363.
Chef Peter of Block North Brew Pub will prepare and serve the dinner and there will be live music along with auction and raffle items, and one of a kind painted creations. Come and meet the celebrity emcee – Lee Valsvik.
