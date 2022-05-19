Featured in the May 5 spring band concert at Aitkin High School, back from left, Alan Gruhlke, Ryan McCormick, Craig Visnovec, Connor Rose and Anton Roettele. With Band Director Chris Halvorson in front are Natalie Obert, left, and Lauren Ratz, right.
The boys seventh and eighth grade choir, front from left , Elliot Christensen, Carysn Miller, Toio May and Matthew Carlson; second row: Parker Laird, Jackson Bartelelme, Quinten Crowther, William Vogtlin, Caleb Smith, Will Henline, Joe Brucker and Noah Moss; back row: Justic Meirose, Luke Workman, Reese Wendlandt, Nathan Forester, Andrew Hudrlik, Zander Peterson, Bennet Sadlowski and Brandon Kunz.
Aitkin’s seventh and eight grade choir performed a concert May 9. In photo, front from left, Natalie Samuelson, Gabi Price, Elsie Hudrlik, Tia Grapp, Melaina Collins, Myle Benson, Nevaeh Lovett-Herron, Triniti Shaffr, Desynie Schwender and Samanth Melstrom; second row, Tika May, Tahlia Matalamaki, Ashly Peel, Brooke Lamke, Haley Shereck, Erica Ladehoff, Shelby Gretschmann and Vera Eisenbraun; third row, Krista Hays, Ashley Asmus
