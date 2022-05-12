The final event of the 2021-22 Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s Cultural Arts Series will be Zeppo, a band of hard rockers who bring the music of Led Zeppelin to roaring life.
The May 14 concert will be at 7 p.m. on the stage of the John Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College.
Series Producer Patrick Spradlin describes the band as a group of very talented musicians who’ve chosen one of the most extensive catalogs of familiar rock hits in music history. “These guys don’t try to make you think they are Led Zeppelin,” said Spradlin. “They don’t wear wigs or costumes; no one tries to make himself look like Robert Plant or Jimmy Page or John Bonham. Instead, they just really do musical justice to Led Zeppelin’s music.”
Zeppo started as a fun, casual jam session in a basement in St. Paul in 2016. Since then the group has performed throughout the Midwest to packed audiences who appreciate not only their musical talents but their down-to-earth humor and fun personality.
The group is comprised of John Eller, known for previous work with Shiny Lights and Shabby Road Orchestra; Paul Boblett, who has performed with Fathom Lane and Faith Boblett; Terrance J. Fisher of Run Westy Run; Noah Levy, who has performed with Brian Setzer, the BoDeans and the Honeydogs; and Mark Mraz of the Mraz Brothers.
