Minneapolis-based Peter Miller brings his indie rock band We Are the Willows to the Chalberg stage on Oct. 15 for a 7 p.m. concert.
In 2007, Miller’s grandmother gave him over 350 letters written by his grandfather while stationed in the South West Pacific during WWII. Over the next three years, Miller wrote songs cataloguing his grandparents’ courtship during World War II.
In addition to Miller, the band consists of Jeremiah Satterthwaite (guitar), Travis Collins (bass/ voice), Hilary James (cello/voice) and Josh McKay (drums).
Tickets for the concert are available from the CLC box office at 218-855-8199 or online.
