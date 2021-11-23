Tigirlily, an up-and-coming country band from Nashville, will present an outdoor performance for the community at Crosby’s Memorial Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, as part of the area’s Cuyuna Christmas holiday festivities.
All are welcome to attend the free performance beginning at 4 p.m. and followed by a fireworks display at 6 p.m. Tigirlily is comprised of sisters Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh whose single “Somebody Does” recently rocketed to number one on both the iTunes Country Songs Chart and the iTunes All Genres Songs Chart. Their other newly released songs are “Everybody’s on Something,” “My Thang,” and “Dig Yourself.”
The Tigirlily duo has been touring since they were young teens across their home state of North Dakota as well as South Dakota, Montana and Minnesota. After relocating to Nashville, they quickly became an in-demand act playing over 130 shows in 2019 alone.
The concert is free to the community. For more information about the concert or A Cuyuna Christmas, visit cuyunamed.org/CuyunaChristmas.
