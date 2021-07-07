Two artists, three artforms

What happens when two artists accustomed to working alone decide to collaborate?
Painter Judith Bergerson and potter Pedar Hegland decided to find out. A show of the artists’ individual work, as well as collaborative pieces for the first time, will be featured July 7-Aug. 15 at Ripple River Gallery near Bay Lake.
The public is invited to a reception to meet the artists on Saturday, July 10 from 2-4 p.m.
“This past pandemic year closed off some of the usual avenues for artists,” said Hegland, a full-time studio potter since 1976 and a veteran of over 400 art fairs across a dozen states. ”However, it opened up opportunities to explore other experiences.”
Judith Bergerson agreed. “The past year and a half have proven to be truly memorable for all of us, for many reasons. I spent more time observing and appreciating the natural world around me.” Bergerson established a forest path, giving her greater access to the woodlands.
Ripple River Gallery is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.
The gallery is located south of Aitkin on Hwy. 169 to Bennettville, then 3.2 miles west on CR 11 to Partridge Ave.
For more information call 218-678-2575 or e-mail rip plerivergallery@gmail.com.
