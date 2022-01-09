Newly acquired art of Francis Lee Jaques will be on display at the Jaques Art Center in Aitkin along with a wide variety of Jaques’ paintings and scratchboard originals. The opening reception will be held Friday, Jan. 14th, from 4-7 p.m. and run to March 5.
The Jaques Art Center will feature six newly acquired original art pieces of Francis Lee Jaques, a Minnesota nationally recognized artist. The art will be displayed along with paintings on loan from the University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum in St. Paul as well as the St. Louis Historical Society. Jaques’ art will be on display in two of Jaques Art Center’s art galleries.
The museum, located in Aitkin’s historic Carnegie Library building, will also display many original paintings, scratchboards, taxidermy and other items of the artist. Books written by his wife, Florence Page Jaques and illustrated by Francis Jaques will be available for viewing as well.
While Jaques was still in his teens he acquired a taxidermy shop in Aitkin and learned about nature and the beauty of Aitkin and the Minnesota Northwoods. His art reflected his love of wildlife. His images of Minnesota are a valuable record of the state’s natural history.
Jaques’ family moved from Kansas to Aitkin in his youth and he spent his formative teenage years in the Minnesota wild country. He went into the service during WWI, in 1919. After the war, he returned to Aitkin until 1924 at which time he went to work as an artist painting murals and panoramic background paintings for the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. While there, he painted 40 background paintings. After 25 years living in New York, he returned to Minnesota and worked at the Bell Museum of Natural History on the UMN St. Paul campus. Jaques designed/painted dioramas and dioramas backgrounds until his retirement. Two of his dioramas are on display at the Jaques Art Center, on loan from the Bell Museum.
Jaques spent his remaining years painting in oils and doing illustrations for national magazines such as Outdoor Life, The Satuday Evening Post, Field & Stream, as well as other nationally known magazines.
He died in 1969 at age 82.
Contact Jaques Art Center at 218-927-2363, website. Admission to the art center is free. Hours of operation are Tuesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Located at 121 Second St. NW in Aitkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.