The Jaques Art Center will host a watercolor workshop taught by Duane Barnhart on Saturday, Jan 22 from noon-3 p.m.
All materials will be furnished and no experience is necessary. Barnhart’s class is welcomes all painting skill levels. The class size is limited to 12. There is a fee to join this workshop.
Call the Jaques Art Center at 218 927 2362 to register.
The Janice Hasselius/Mary Louise Johnson’s Art Education fund will cover half the cost to participate in this workshop. Use the workshop code #121 when calling to register.
Duane Barnhart is a member of the NorthStar Watermedia Society and the Minnesota Watercolor Society. Barnhart’s work is known throughout the region. Duane works in his studio on Big Pine Lake, (south of Aitkin) and painting plein air (outside on location).
Join Duane and learn the skills and techniques of creating a convincing portrayal of waterfalls and rivers found in northern Minnesota. Duane will demonstrate the progression of the painting step-by-step, from sketching the scene to adding the final touches.
Watch for information on other upcoming classes in 2022, sponsored by the Janice Hasselius/Mary Louise Johnson’s Art Education Fund at the Jaques Art Center.
The Jaques Art Center encourages visitors, admission is free. The art center is located at 121 Second St. NW, Aitkin and it is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
