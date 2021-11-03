Aitkin native Arnie Weimer has been selected to provide art for a mural on the exterior north wall of the Gramma’s Pantry and Market/Beanery Cafe and Roastery building in Aitkin.
The Jaques Art Center coordinated the process of requesting proposals and reviewing submissions. Weimer was one of a handful of finalists and went on to have his prototype of the mural selected and displayed in the Beanery.
Weimer’s brother Scott is providing a garage for Arnie to use as studio space until he is able to build something more permanent in Aitkin.
Arnie graduated from Aitkin High School and went on to attend St. Cloud State College (now University), after which he went on to study fine arts at the University of Cincinnati on a tuition scholarship he received on the basis of his artistic merits. He is related to the Zilverberg and Weimer families in Aitkin and Palisade.
Weimer attended the Fine Arts program in Cincinnati, mostly studying studio arts, painting and drawing while doing a teaching assistantship.
At the Oct. 29 reception for Weimer at the Beanery in Aitkin, he talked about the stages of an artist’s evolution: the scribbling stage, the pre-schematic stage and the schematic stage. As children express themselves with scribbling and drawing, they are often told that they cannot draw, so they work hard at making their drawings look more realistic. “That’s still not art,” Weimer believes.
The mural he made for Aitkin has elements of the cubist style and portrays some elements of the evolution of the human being as an artist.
“My interest in the cubist style as well as my love of Aitkin are represented in this painting,” Weimer told people at Friday’s reception. The panels of the mural, named The Song of the Seasons, represent the progression of the seasons in the north country.
“Painting is a poem without words,” Weimer told the group gathered to view the prototype.
In 1974, Weimer contacted a friend in Alaska and asked for help to find a way to come there to live.
By the time he arrived in Juno, he had a job as the painter for the school district — painting buildings. A mural he painted during that time got the attention of the high school principal and got Weimer hired as a teacher/facilitator at the alternative school. Most of his students were indigenous youth who needed a lot of life coaching.
“I should have been a counselor; that is what was needed,” he recalled. During that time, Weimer realized that teaching wasn’t his calling.
During the winters he worked in a federal Indian studies program, which allowed him to work with local native artists. The influence on his work is clear in the mural prototype he submitted for Aitkin.
In the late1980s, Weimer opened his own studio and gallery in Juneau and included his Indian studies students. He and his students spent time exploring different media from oils and water colors to wood, engraving, lino cuts to stone sculptures. Much of his work was sold throughout Alaska and from Seattle to San Francisco. Currently he focuses sales on galleries in southeast Alaska.
A mural Weimer created in June was commissioned by the Rotary and measured 20 ft by 90 ft, all hand painted. Examples of Weimer’s work can be found at www.sitkarosegallery.com/arnie-weimer or www.clarissarizal.com/blog/the-latest-painted-wall-mural-by-arnie-weimer-in-downtown-juneau/
The 1% for the Arts program takes its funding from the cost of buildings in Alaska and helped finance some of Weimer’s mural work.
The Jaques board received proposals from three other artists for the mural, but when they saw Weimer’s proposal, “We knew this was it,” said Jaques director Pamela Andell.
About the search for a mural artist for Aitkin, Weimer recalls contacting Jaques and talking to him about doing a mural, and then spending a month working on his proposal and a scale model. At that time, the Jaques didn’t know where the funding would come from, but Weimer donated the concept to the city.
To create a mural that will stand the tests of time and weather, Weimer will be using a technique of transferring the painting’s panels to a material called Dibond, which will be attached to the building.
The prototype of the mural can be seen at the Beanery. Donations to support the installation of the mural can be made at the Jaques Art Center or by calling 218-927-2363.
